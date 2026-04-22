Veteran Legal Clinic
When:
Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Auditorium and Annex
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Cost:
Free
NO COST, NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED
Legal Clinic offered in partnership with Indiana Legal Services/Military Assistance Project (MAP) to eligible low income Hoosier Veterans, service members, and their families in non-criminal cases.
WHEN:
4th Tuesday of each month in 2025 (except Dec.)
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (must sign-in by 3:00 p.m.)
LOCATION:
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center Auditorium and Annex*
*Check month for location
2026 Clinic Dates:
APR. 28 ANNEX
MAY 26 ANNEX
JUN. 23 AUDIT.
MAY 26 ANNEX
JUN. 23 ANNEX
JUL. 28 ANNEX
AUG. 25 ANNEX
SEP. 22 AUDIT.
OCT. 27 AUDIT.
NOV. 24 AUDIT.
Walk-in to address your civil legal matter such as:
Driver’s License Restoration
Veteran Eviction Avoidance
Criminal Record Expungement
Military Discharge Upgrades
Child support and family law
VA overpayments
Unable to attend the Legal Clinic in person?
ILS phone intake: 1-
Mon-Thurs, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Identify yourself as a Veteran
ILS online intake: www.indianalegalservices.org
Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Tue. May 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Jun 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Jul 28, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Aug 25, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET