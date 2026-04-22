Veteran Legal Clinic

NO COST, NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED

Legal Clinic offered in partnership with Indiana Legal Services/Military Assistance Project (MAP) to eligible low income Hoosier Veterans, service members, and their families in non-criminal cases.

WHEN:

4th Tuesday of each month in 2025 (except Dec.)

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (must sign-in by 3:00 p.m.)

LOCATION:

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center Auditorium and Annex*

*Check month for location

2026 Clinic Dates:

APR. 28 ANNEX

MAY 26 ANNEX

JUN. 23 AUDIT.

MAY 26 ANNEX

JUN. 23 ANNEX

JUL. 28 ANNEX

AUG. 25 ANNEX

SEP. 22 AUDIT.

OCT. 27 AUDIT.

NOV. 24 AUDIT.

Walk-in to address your civil legal matter such as:

Driver’s License Restoration

Veteran Eviction Avoidance

Criminal Record Expungement

Military Discharge Upgrades

Child support and family law

VA overpayments

Unable to attend the Legal Clinic in person?

ILS phone intake: 1-

Mon-Thurs, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Identify yourself as a Veteran

ILS online intake: www.indianalegalservices.org