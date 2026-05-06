MyHealtheVet VA's sign-in changes help for Veterans When: Tue. Jun 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Where: 2859 Northpark Avenue, Berkshire Building, Suite 110 Huntington , IN Cost: Free

VA Northern Indiana’s MyHealtheVet staff will be on-site at our VA clinic locations to assist and inform Veterans of the changes in updating information to the va.gov sign-in through Login.gov or ID Me. It is not a class, but provides assistance with the new sign in. Assistance will be provided on a first come first served basis. Veterans will need a smart device that can connect to data or wifi, access to their email, a valid Driver’s License or State ID, Social Security card, and/or insurance card, W-2, or valid passport. For questions, please contact: Abby Ehmer, MHV Coordinator, 1- or Robin Chapman, MHV PSA Marion campus, 1- Jerry Lapsley, MHV PSA, Fort Wayne campus,

Other VA events