Veteran Benefits Fair
When:
Sat. Jun 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
VETERANS AFFAIRS BENEFIT FAIR WILL ASSIST YOU TO APPLY FOR BENEFITS THAT YOU MAY QUALIFY FOR.
Representatives will be on-site to answer questions. Register today to reserve your timeslot in advance.
Learn about benefits and services you may qualify for:
- Health care benefits
- Service-connected disabilities
- VA compensation
- Educational benefits
- State VA benefits
- Burial benefits
- Homeless support
- Health screening
- Honor Flight