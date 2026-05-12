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Veteran Benefits Fair

When:

Sat. Jun 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

VETERANS AFFAIRS BENEFIT FAIR WILL ASSIST YOU TO APPLY FOR BENEFITS THAT YOU MAY QUALIFY FOR.

Representatives will be on-site to answer questions. Register today to reserve your timeslot in advance.

Learn about benefits and services you may qualify for:

  • Health care benefits
  • Service-connected disabilities
  • VA compensation
  • Educational benefits
  • State VA benefits
  • Burial benefits
  • Homeless support
  • Health screening
  • Honor Flight

Other VA events

Last updated: 