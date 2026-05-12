FORT WAYNE, IN – Memorial Day is a time for Americans to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the armed forces. One meaningful way to pay tribute to these fallen heroes is by joining the Allen County Memorial Day Parade, an annual event that brings the entire community together in remembrance.

This year, VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) warmly invites the public to attend the Allen County Memorial Day Parade, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25. The parade travels a 1.5-mile route along Parnell Avenue, culminating at the Fort Wayne War Memorial Coliseum (4000 Parnell Ave.), a site dedicated to honoring local Veterans.

The event is a powerful opportunity for the community to show support for Veterans and their families, and to reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Attendees can watch the parade along Parnell Avenue and are encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing spots.

For more information about the parade or how you can participate, please contact Dale McPherson at or by cell at .

Join VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, your neighbors, and fellow citizens as we honor the courage and sacrifice of our fallen military heroes at this year’s Allen County Memorial Day Parade.