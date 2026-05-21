Marion National Cemetery to Host Memorial Day Ceremony

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance to honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our country. It is a poignant time to reflect on the sacrifices of our fallen heroes and to pay tribute to their legacy of courage, dedication, and selflessness.

This year marks the 250th birthday of America. In conjunction with this celebration, the VA National Cemetery Administration is collaborating with Carry the Load, the Travis Manion Foundation and Victory for Veterans to host events that honor and remember our nation’s Veterans. As we mark the 250th birthday of our nation’s founding, the sacrifices of these heroes remind us that liberty is never free and must be cherished and protected by every generation.