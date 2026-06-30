Veteran Benefits Fair
When:
Sat. Aug 22, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1726 Sprott St.
Auburn, IN
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
DEKALB COUNTY BENEFIT FAIR
Veterans can find out VA benefits that they may be eligible for and apply for those benefits.
Join the VA for a benefits fair to learn more about health care services, compensation and local community services. Space is limited.
Representatives will be on-site to answer questions. Register today to reserve your timeslot in advance.
Learn about benefits and services you may qualify for:
- Health care benefits
- Service-connected disabilities
- VA compensation
- Educational benefits
- State VA benefits
- Burial benefits
- Homeless support
- Health screening
- Honor Flight