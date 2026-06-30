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Veteran Benefits Fair

When:

Sat. Aug 22, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1726 Sprott St.

Auburn, IN

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

DEKALB COUNTY BENEFIT FAIR

Veterans can find out VA benefits that they may be eligible for and apply for those benefits.

Join the VA for a benefits fair to learn more about health care services, compensation and local community services. Space is limited.

Representatives will be on-site to answer questions. Register today to reserve your timeslot in advance.

Learn about benefits and services you may qualify for:

  • Health care benefits
  • Service-connected disabilities
  • VA compensation
  • Educational benefits
  • State VA benefits
  • Burial benefits
  • Homeless support
  • Health screening
  • Honor Flight

Other VA events

Last updated: 