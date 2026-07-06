Travel Pay & MyHealtheVet Sign-Up Event

Veterans can get assistance with MyHealtheVet log-in and Travel Pay claims. VA Staff will be onsite to answer your

questions and provide information on filing claims online.

You must have a smart phone with access to email and a valid Driver’s License or state ID. It would beneficial to have your VA ID card, Social Security Card, and/or health insurance card.

PLEASE NOTE: there is no caregiver access with the new verification process Veteran must be present in order to create account.