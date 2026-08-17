Join VA Northern Indiana for a Suicide Prevention Month Program in September. During the program, 1° of Separation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit suicide prevention training organization, will perform an unconventional and engaging approach to a serious subject.



Its mission is to bring dialogue, awareness, and acceptance to those suffering from depression, using laughter and vulnerability as tools to “kill the stigma” of mental illness. The name “1° of Separation” reflects the idea that depression truly has one degree of separation: if you don’t struggle with it yourself, you know someone who does.