Fort Wayne VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming soon!
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center
2121 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805-5100
Intersection:
Lake Avenue and Beacon Street
Coordinates:
41°5'28.00"N 85°6'29.27"W