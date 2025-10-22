19th Annual Veterans Day Parade to be Held on Marion VA Campus
October 22, 2025
Marion, IN - VA Northern Indiana Health Care System to host the 19th Annual Veterans Day Parade Nov. 7, 1p.m. at the Marion VA Medical Center.
The public is invited to attend the 19th Annual Veterans Day Parade hosted by the Marion VA Medical Center 1 p.m. Fri., Nov. 7 on the historic campus. Floats, music, marching units and more will parade along the route honoring those who have served in our Nation’s military services.
For more information, contact Parade Chair Charlene Chaplin at 765-674-3321 X74600.
Scott Leas, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: