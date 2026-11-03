20th Annual Veterans Day Parade to be Held on Marion VA Campus

PRESS RELEASE

November 3, 2026

Marion, IN - The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host its 20th Annual Veterans Day Parade at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Marion VA Medical Center, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana.

The public is invited to attend the 20th Annual Veterans Day Parade hosted by the Marion VA Medical Center 1 p.m. Fri., Nov. 6 on the historic campus. Floats, music, marching units and more will parade along the route honoring those who have served in our Nation’s military services. For more information, contact Parade Chair Charlene Chaplin at .

Also online at https://www.va.gov/northern-indiana-health-care/events/91477/.