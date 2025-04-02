Advance Care Planning Events Offered to Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2025

Fort Wayne , IN — What matters most in life and health is different for everyone. The more your health care team knows about what matters most to you, the better you can work together.

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be hosting informational events to educate Veterans about advance care planning and empowering them to make their wishes for care known through an Advance Directive and Living Will. For questions, call: 260-426-5431, ext. 61977

What: Advance Care Planning Event

Who: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

When: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: April 7

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center Campus - Auditorium

April 14

Marion VA Medical Center Campus - Atrium

April 21

Hoosier VA Clinic – Room 116

April 28

Jackie Walorski CA Clinic – Room D308 and D323

Due to limited space, Veterans must pre-register for the event by location.

For questions, call: 260-426-5431, ext. 61977.