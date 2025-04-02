Skip to Content

Advance Care Planning Events Offered to Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2025

Fort Wayne , IN — What matters most in life and health is different for everyone. The more your health care team knows about what matters most to you, the better you can work together.

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be hosting informational events to educate Veterans about advance care planning and empowering them to make their wishes for care known through an Advance Directive and Living Will. For questions, call: 260-426-5431, ext. 61977

What:   Advance Care Planning Event
Who:    VA Northern Indiana Health Care System
When: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Where: April 7 
               Fort Wayne VA Medical Center Campus - Auditorium
               April 14
               Marion VA Medical Center Campus - Atrium
               April 21
               Hoosier VA Clinic – Room 116
               April 28
               Jackie Walorski CA Clinic – Room D308 and D323

 

Due to limited space, Veterans must pre-register for the event by location.

For questions, call: 260-426-5431, ext. 61977.

Media contacts

Scott Leas, Public Affairs Officer

Phone:

###