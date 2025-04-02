Advance Care Planning Events Offered to Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
April 2, 2025
Fort Wayne , IN — What matters most in life and health is different for everyone. The more your health care team knows about what matters most to you, the better you can work together.
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be hosting informational events to educate Veterans about advance care planning and empowering them to make their wishes for care known through an Advance Directive and Living Will. For questions, call: 260-426-5431, ext. 61977
What: Advance Care Planning Event
Who: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System
When: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Where: April 7
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center Campus - Auditorium
April 14
Marion VA Medical Center Campus - Atrium
April 21
Hoosier VA Clinic – Room 116
April 28
Jackie Walorski CA Clinic – Room D308 and D323
Due to limited space, Veterans must pre-register for the event by location.
For questions, call: 260-426-5431, ext. 61977.
Scott Leas, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: