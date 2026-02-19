Deputy Secretary to Visit Fort Wayne VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

February 19, 2026

Fort Wayne, IN - VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence will be available to the media on Feb. 25 at 10:10 a.m. This event will take place at the Fort Wayne VAMC campus, where Deputy Secretary Lawrence is expected to address recent developments and ongoing initiatives aimed at improving Veteran care.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Paul R. Lawrence will visit VA Northern Indiana Health Care System’s Fort Wayne campus on Wed., Feb. 25.

During his visit, Deputy Secretary Lawrence will meet with Fort Wayne VAMC leadership and frontline staff to receive updates on the medical center’s implementation of the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, which is expected to go live in August 2026.

Deputy Secretary Lawrence will also follow up from his last visit with the medical center’s EHR Change Leadership Team to discuss the continued importance of patient safety and quality of care for Veterans during the transition to the new system.

The Federal EHR system will enable VA to seamlessly manage and access a Veteran’s complete medical history from one secure central location. This will enhance workflow, record compatibility and information sharing with the U.S. Department of Defense and regional community care providers.