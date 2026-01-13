Dr. Jennifer Hiester Named Interim Associate Director for Patient Care Services at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

PRESS RELEASE

January 13, 2026

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Jan. 13, 2026) -- Dr. Jennifer Hiester will assume the role of interim associate director for Patient Care Services at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, effective Jan. 25. She will be responsible for executive oversight of nursing services and ensuring quality care for veterans.

The associate director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS) is the top executive within nursing and a key member of the senior executive leadership team, involved in strategic planning, organizational assessment, and program development. The ADPCS has the authority and responsibility to establish standards of nursing practice and ensure the continuous and timely availability of quality nursing services.

Hiester joined the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in April 2021 as chief of quality management. She brings extensive healthcare leadership experience, having previously served as director of quality for a private healthcare system. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Ohio State University, a master’s degree in business and healthcare administration from Bluffton University, and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Ohio Northern University.

Passionate about advancing healthcare quality, Hiester is committed to fostering collaboration, continuous learning, and open communication to create a safe, high-quality environment for both staff and veterans.

“I look forward to partnering with colleagues to strengthen the organization’s mission and impact,” Hiester said.

Helen Rhodes will assume a new role as chief nurse for operations on Jan. 25. In this position, she will be responsible for a variety of areas, including NODs, employee health, hospital education, telehealth, bed coordination, staffing coordination, recruitment/resource, PCS timekeepers, and escorts/floats.

“After three years as the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System's associate director for Patient Care Services, I have decided to take a new opportunity here,” Rhodes said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in this role these past three years. Together, we have accomplished great things for our veterans, and I have appreciated your dedication and support.”

“I look forward to supporting the acting ADPCS during the interim phase while your new ADPCS is being recruited,” Rhodes said.