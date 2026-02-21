Fire on Marion VA Medical Center Campus

PRESS RELEASE

February 21, 2026

Marion, IN - MARION, IND. (Feb. 21, 2026-001) – A fire was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. on the Marion VA Medical Center campus in engineering buildings 51, 52, 53.

Local Marion Fire Departments responded to the fire and have it contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Local fire investigators are on the scene.

There were no injuries or fatalities. There is no impact to patient health care.

Due to fire suppression efforts, there may be a temporary loss of water supply to the main campus. In anticipation of the loss, bottled water and handwashing stations have been deployed across all remaining Marion campus areas. Currently there is not a safety impact to patient healthcare.

-- # # # --