New Call Line Helps Veterans Connect

PRESS RELEASE

November 20, 2024

FORT WAYNE, IND. (Nov. 20, 2025-001) -- Veterans Health Administration announces the launch of the One Indiana Call Line as its newest patient advocacy resource for Indiana Veterans, Veteran Services Organizations, and Congressional offices.

The new centralized number will serve as a one-stop point of advocacy for Veterans' concerns and facilitate improved collaboration and coordination with Indiana congressional offices and other community partners by identifying their constituents servicing Veteran Integrated Services Networks (VISN).

One Indiana Call Line seeks to provide Hoosier Veterans who may be enrolled in one of the state's four VISN with a seamless and consistent experience in managing concerns and reducing the time it takes to obtain resolution. Veterans in Indiana are enrolled in VISN 9, 10, 12, or 15.

The One Indiana Call Line allows Veterans to use a central number to obtain patient advocacy services. Call coordinators can also assist Congressional teams with identifying the proper VISN that serves their constituency.

One Indiana line aims to connect Indiana Veterans with and ensure their concerns are managed expeditiously.

While the One Indiana line will help with patient advocacy, concerns, and connecting stakeholders, the call center will not manage medical issues, appointments, benefits, or crises.

Veterans can call the One Indiana Call Line at: 1-844-IND-VETS (1-844-463-8387). Any Veteran experiencing a crisis should contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1.

Veterans with medical questions or appointment needs can contact their local clinics, patient care teams through My HealtheVet secure messaging or VA Health Connect. The One Indiana line does not schedule appointments or answer questions regarding benefits or cemetery issues.