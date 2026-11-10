Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Rededication for Fort Wayne VAMC Veteran Memorial Chapel

PRESS RELEASE

November 10, 2026

Fort Wayne, IN - VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a ribbon-cutting and rededication ceremony for the new chapel at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center, 2121 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Chapel Rededication for the newly renovated Veteran Memorial Chapel are planned for 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Fort Wayne VAMC’s Chapel Room 194. VANIHCS Executive Director will make brief remarks at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Local media are invited to attend. The original chapel opened in 1948, and this renovation, the first since the Chapel was built, represents an investment of $455,000.00. “More than physical improvement, this project renews our commitment to providing a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive space for spiritual care and personal reflection,” says VANIHCS Executive Director Jon Beidelshies.