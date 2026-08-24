VA Deploys New Electronic Health Record System to Three More Sites in Indiana

PRESS RELEASE

August 24, 2026

Fort Wayne, IN - The Department of Veterans Affairs launched its new Federal Electronic Health Record system at Indiana VA medical centers, benefiting over 102,000 Veterans and 6,000 staff with improved, more connected care as part of VA’s accelerated nationwide rollout.

FORT WAYNE, Ind (08242026-001) – The Department of Veterans Affairs on Saturday deployed the Federal Electronic Health Record system at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis and across the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System locations including its Fort Wayne and Marion VA Medical Centers.

This is the third set of successful EHR deployments in 2026 under VA’s accelerated schedule, which will provide more connected, efficient and patient-centered experiences.

VANIHCS Executive Director Jon Beidelschies praised the collaborative effort that has driven the successful roll-out.

“I am incredibly proud of the dedication, flexibility, and teamwork our staff have demonstrated during this transition. Their engagement and willingness to adapt have been essential to our success and will continue to benefit the Veterans we serve,” he said, emphasizing the importance of staff engagement and adaptability throughout the transition.

He added, “Because of these collective efforts, we are able to deliver an even higher standard of care, ensuring Veterans receive the timely, high-quality services and support they deserve. When our team excels, our Veterans see the difference in every interaction and outcome.”

With this launch, more than 102,000 Veterans and more than 6,000 VA clinicians and staff in Indiana will benefit from:

The seamless, hassle-free transfer of military health records among VA, Department of War and other federal partners.

The integration of health information from private sector facilities into VA's care for Veterans.

Medical appointments where VA doctors and nurses spend more time with patients and less time struggling with outdated technology.

Less time undergoing duplicative tests because prior test results can’t be found.

An increased ability of VA facilities to share best medical practices with each other.

Improved continuity of care when Veterans transfer among facilities or need emergency care at facilities they’ve never visited.

“VA has now deployed this modern EHR system at 11 sites in 2026—nearly double the number of sites deployed in the previous 5 years,” said VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence, Ph.D. “We’re committed to ensuring every medical facility across VA has this critical system by 2031 to improve experiences for both Veterans and VA employees.”

Last weekend’s effort built on the success of VA’s deployments in Michigan in April 2026 and in southern Ohio in June 2026. Those sites have demonstrated strong system use and adoption, and lessons learned from those deployments benefited the Indiana sites.

Under VA’s accelerated schedule, the following additional EHR deployments will take place this year.

October 2026:

Alaska VA Healthcare System (Anchorage, Alaska)

Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC (Cleveland, Ohio)

For more information about the EHRM program and the Federal EHR, visit https://digital.va.gov/ehr-modernization.