VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will Host a Car and Bike Show.

PRESS RELEASE

September 14, 2024

MARION, Ind. –VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) will host its annual Car and Bike Show for the Veterans that reside at VANIHCS and the community on September 14th. There will be trophies, plaques and gift bags for Car Show Participants. Veteran’s and their families will also have the opportunity to learn more about VA Health Care and other Veteran resources. (Flyer Attached).

Marion Campus

September 14th, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

1700 E. 38th Street, Marion, Indiana 46953

To register a car/bike, please call (765) 677-3114

Registration will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Preregistration is requested but not required.

For all media inquiries, contact the Northern Indiana Public Affairs Officer at (330) 422-9799.