VA Offering Flu Shots for Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
September 22, 2025
Fort Wayne, IN - The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will offer Flu Immunization Clinics for Veterans starting September 29, Monday through Friday. Drive-Thru Clinics will be at Fort Wayne and Jacque Walorski VA Clinics from 8-11 a.m. on October 4. Protect yourself this flu season—get vaccinated.
The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is offering Flu Immunization Clinics to Veterans Mon. – Fri. starting Sept.29. at all facilities. There will also be Drive-Thru Flu Immunization Clinics at Fort Wayne VA Medical Center and Jacque Walorski VA Clinic 8 - 11 a.m. Oct. 4.
The flu season typically starts from fall and lasts through the winter. Flu season can last anywhere between October through May. The CDC recommends receiving the flu shot before the flu season starts so that your body is fully prepared to protect you. It’s never too late to get your vaccine during the flu season.
For Veterans, particularly those with chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or respiratory conditions, the flu can lead to severe illness or exacerbate existing conditions. Veterans are urged to receive their flu shot from their closest VA facility.
Fort Wayne VA Medical Center
2121 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Building 1- PACT Lobby
8 - 11:30 a.m., 1 to 3:30 p.m.
AFTER HOURS: Emergency Room
Marion VA Medical Center
1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Ind.
Building 138 PACT Lobby
8 - 11:30 a.m., 1- 3:30 p.m.
AFTER Hours, until 6:30 p.m., Urgent Care
Building 172, 1 D Urgent Care
Jackie Walorski VA Clinic
1540 Trinity Place, Mishawaka, Ind.
Room A125 (near the main entrance)
9 a.m. - noon
Also, Mondays 4 - 5 pm during the months of Sept. and Oct.
Hoosier VA Clinic
1496 West Hoosier Boulevard, Peru, Ind.
Mon. and Fri. 10 - 11 a.m., 1:30 - 2:30 p.m., Tues. and Thurs. 9 - 11 a.m., 1:15 - 2:30 p.m. Check in at the front desk.
Muncie VA Clinic
3401 North Morrison Road, Muncie, Ind.
9 - 11 a.m., 1 - 3 p.m.
Check in at the front desk
Huntington VA Clinic
2859 Northpark Avenue, Berkshire Building, Suite 110, Huntington, Ind.
7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Check in at the front desk
Defiance VA Clinic
800 North Clinton Street, Suite B, Defiance, Ohio
7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Check in at the front desk
Getting vaccinated not only protects the individual but also helps reduce the spread of the flu virus to others, including vulnerable populations. The elderly, children, and those with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk. Preventing flu infections can help reduce the burden on healthcare systems which may be stretched thin during flu season.
Media contacts
Scott Leas, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: