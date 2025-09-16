VA Offering Flu Shots for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2025

Fort Wayne, IN - The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will offer Flu Immunization Clinics for Veterans starting September 29, Monday through Friday. Drive-Thru Clinics will be at Fort Wayne and Jacque Walorski VA Clinics from 8-11 a.m. on October 4. Protect yourself this flu season—get vaccinated.

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is offering Flu Immunization Clinics to Veterans Mon. – Fri. starting Sept.29. at all facilities. There will also be Drive-Thru Flu Immunization Clinics at Fort Wayne VA Medical Center and Jacque Walorski VA Clinic 8 - 11 a.m. Oct. 4.

The flu season typically starts from fall and lasts through the winter. Flu season can last anywhere between October through May. The CDC recommends receiving the flu shot before the flu season starts so that your body is fully prepared to protect you. It’s never too late to get your vaccine during the flu season.

For Veterans, particularly those with chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or respiratory conditions, the flu can lead to severe illness or exacerbate existing conditions. Veterans are urged to receive their flu shot from their closest VA facility.

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center

2121 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Building 1- PACT Lobby

8 - 11:30 a.m., 1 to 3:30 p.m.

AFTER HOURS: Emergency Room

Marion VA Medical Center

1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Ind.

Building 138 PACT Lobby

8 - 11:30 a.m., 1- 3:30 p.m.

AFTER Hours, until 6:30 p.m., Urgent Care

Building 172, 1 D Urgent Care

Jackie Walorski VA Clinic

1540 Trinity Place, Mishawaka, Ind.

Room A125 (near the main entrance)

9 a.m. - noon

Also, Mondays 4 - 5 pm during the months of Sept. and Oct.

Hoosier VA Clinic

1496 West Hoosier Boulevard, Peru, Ind.

Mon. and Fri. 10 - 11 a.m., 1:30 - 2:30 p.m., Tues. and Thurs. 9 - 11 a.m., 1:15 - 2:30 p.m. Check in at the front desk.

Muncie VA Clinic

3401 North Morrison Road, Muncie, Ind.

9 - 11 a.m., 1 - 3 p.m.

Check in at the front desk

Huntington VA Clinic

2859 Northpark Avenue, Berkshire Building, Suite 110, Huntington, Ind.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Check in at the front desk

Defiance VA Clinic

800 North Clinton Street, Suite B, Defiance, Ohio

7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Check in at the front desk

Getting vaccinated not only protects the individual but also helps reduce the spread of the flu virus to others, including vulnerable populations. The elderly, children, and those with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk. Preventing flu infections can help reduce the burden on healthcare systems which may be stretched thin during flu season.