VA Secretary and Steak ‘n Shake to Announce New Initiative for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2026

Fort Wayne, IN - VA Secretary Doug Collins will join Senator Jim Banks and Michael Boes, Chief MAHA Officer for Steak ’n Shake, on Wednesday, July 8, at 11:30 AM for a special event at the Steak ’n Shake located at 5303 Coldwater Rd. in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Media are invited to arrive by 11:15 AM.

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins and Steak ‘n Shake will announce a new nationwide initiative designed to expand business ownership opportunities for America's Veterans through Steak ‘n Shake’s Franchise Partner Program.

As part of the initiative, Steak 'n Shake will prioritize qualified Veterans in its franchise pipeline and waive franchise fees for Veterans participating in the Franchise Partner Program, creating a direct pathway to restaurant ownership.

Company executives and Department of Veterans Affairs leadership will discuss the initiative and the importance of strengthening partnerships that support Veterans' economic opportunity and entrepreneurship.

RSVP: ​Media should RSVP to Bess Griseto, Bessie.Griseto@va.gov

Contacts: ​Bess Griseto, Bessie.Griseto@va.gov