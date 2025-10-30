VA Seeking Food Donations for Veterans in Need
PRESS RELEASE
October 30, 2025
Fort Wayne, IN - VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is seeking community support from generous members of the greater Fort Wayne, Marion and Mishawaka, Ind. communities for Veterans in need through the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.
There is currently a need for non-perishable food items to help those who have served their country and now require assistance. Contributions from the community will make a significant difference in the lives of many Veterans and their families in the area during this challenging time of reduction of public programs.
CDCE’s mission is to ensure that every Veteran in the community has access to nutritious meals, and your generosity can help achieve this goal.
Requested donations of non-perishable food items are needed within their use-by dates. Requested items include:
Canned/Foil Pack Tuna, Salmon, Chicken or Beef
Pasta and Pasta Sauce/Ramen Noodle Packages
Pork and Beans/Can Beans
Canned Chili or Stew
Canned Pasta (Beefaroni, Ravioli, etc.)
Tuna, Chicken, or Hamburger Helper
Boxed Spaghetti/Pasta and Sauce
Pudding Packs or Canned Pudding (Shelf Stable)
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Canned Fruit (Peaches, Pears, etc.)
Cereals/Oatmeal
Canned Vegetables and Soups
Boxed Potato Dishes (Au Gratin, Mashed, etc.)
Rice Side Dishes (Knorr’s/Rice-A-Roni/Uncle Ben's etc.)
Pasta Side Dishes (Knorr's Etc.)
Boxed Macaroni and Cheese
Granola or Nutri-Grain Bars
Please bring donations to the main lobby during our regular hours of operation at our three locations:
1700 East 38th Street, Marion, IN 46953
2121 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805
1540 Trinity Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545
For more information or to arrange a large drop-off, please contact
Marion: Voluntary Service Specialist Valeria Horton at 765-674-3321 ext. 73114
Fort Wayne: Voluntary Service Specialist Shawn Hennings at 260-426-5431 ext. 61435
Jackie Walorski VA Clinic: Luther Green at 260-426-5431 ext. 61133
Media contacts
Scott Leas, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: