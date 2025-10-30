VA Seeking Food Donations for Veterans in Need

PRESS RELEASE

October 30, 2025

Fort Wayne, IN - VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is seeking community support from generous members of the greater Fort Wayne, Marion and Mishawaka, Ind. communities for Veterans in need through the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

There is currently a need for non-perishable food items to help those who have served their country and now require assistance. Contributions from the community will make a significant difference in the lives of many Veterans and their families in the area during this challenging time of reduction of public programs.

CDCE’s mission is to ensure that every Veteran in the community has access to nutritious meals, and your generosity can help achieve this goal.

Requested donations of non-perishable food items are needed within their use-by dates. Requested items include:

Canned/Foil Pack Tuna, Salmon, Chicken or Beef

Pasta and Pasta Sauce/Ramen Noodle Packages

Pork and Beans/Can Beans

Canned Chili or Stew

Canned Pasta (Beefaroni, Ravioli, etc.)

Tuna, Chicken, or Hamburger Helper

Boxed Spaghetti/Pasta and Sauce

Pudding Packs or Canned Pudding (Shelf Stable)

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Canned Fruit (Peaches, Pears, etc.)

Cereals/Oatmeal

Canned Vegetables and Soups

Boxed Potato Dishes (Au Gratin, Mashed, etc.)

Rice Side Dishes (Knorr’s/Rice-A-Roni/Uncle Ben's etc.)

Pasta Side Dishes (Knorr's Etc.)

Boxed Macaroni and Cheese

Granola or Nutri-Grain Bars

Please bring donations to the main lobby during our regular hours of operation at our three locations:

1700 East 38th Street, Marion, IN 46953

2121 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805

1540 Trinity Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545

For more information or to arrange a large drop-off, please contact

Marion: Voluntary Service Specialist Valeria Horton at 765-674-3321 ext. 73114

Fort Wayne: Voluntary Service Specialist Shawn Hennings at 260-426-5431 ext. 61435

Jackie Walorski VA Clinic: Luther Green at 260-426-5431 ext. 61133