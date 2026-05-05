Veterans Job Fair to be Held at Marion VA Medical Center
PRESS RELEASE
May 5, 2026
Marion, IN - The Marion VA Medical Center, part of the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, is hosting a Veteran Job Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 in the Medical Center Atrium, building 172 located at 1700 East 38th St.,
MARION, IND. (04292026-001) – The Marion VA Medical Center, part of the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, is hosting a Veteran Job Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 in the Medical Center Atrium, building 172 located at 1700 East 38th St., Marion, Ind. 46953. Veterans and their families may learn about VA benefits and meet with more than 60 local employers from a variety of industries.
What: Veteran Job Fair
Who: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System
When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. May 7
Where: Marion VA Medical Center Campus – Atrium, 1700 East 38th St., Marion, Ind. 46953
See attached flier for details. For more information, contact the vocational rehab team:
Media contacts
Scott Leas, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: