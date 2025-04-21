Veterans Job Fair to be Held at Marion VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

April 21, 2025

Marion , IN — Veterans and their families may learn about VA benefits.

MARION, IND. – The Marion VA Medical Center, part of the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, is hosting a Veteran Job Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Medical Center Atrium (LOCATION CHANGE), building 172 located at 1700 East 38th St., Marion, Ind. 46953. Veterans and their families may learn about VA benefits and meet with more than 60 local employers from a variety of industries.

What: Veteran Job Fair

Who: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Marion VA Medical Center Campus – Atrium, 1700 East 38th St., Marion, Ind. 46953

See attached flier for details. For more information, contact the vocational rehab team: 765-674-3321, extension 73702 or VHANINVocRehab@va.gov.