Veterans Resource Fair Being Held in Huntington

May 7, 2025

Huntington , IN — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System to host Veteran Resource Fair in Huntington Indiana.

HUNTINGTON, IND. – The Veteran Resource Fair hosted the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday is now located at Beacon Credit Union Heritage Hall, 631 E Taylor Street, Huntington. Veterans from the surrounding communities may learn about Veteran benefits and resources available through several VA programs. Come meet with VA and community resources for Veterans.

What: Veteran Resource Fair

Who: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Beacon Credit Union Heritage Hall, 631 E Taylor Street, Huntington.

See attached flier for details. For more information, contact the vocational rehab team: 260-426-5431, extension 62087 or VHANINPublicAffairs@va.gov.