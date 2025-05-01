Veterans Resource Fair to be Held in Huntington
PRESS RELEASE
May 1, 2025
Huntington , IN — American Legion host Huntington Veteran Resource Fair
HUNTINGTON, IND. – The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, is hosting a Veteran Resource Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post #85 located at 1410 S Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind. 46750. Veterans from the surrounding communities may learn about Veteran benefits and resources available through several VA programs. Come meet with VA and community resources for Veterans.
What: Veteran Resource Fair
Who: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System
When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: American Legion Post #85, 1410 S Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind. 46750
See attached flier for details. For more information, contact the vocational rehab team: 260-426-5431, extension 62087 or VHANINPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Scott Leas, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: