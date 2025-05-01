Veterans Resource Fair to be Held in Huntington

PRESS RELEASE

May 1, 2025

Huntington , IN — American Legion host Huntington Veteran Resource Fair

HUNTINGTON, IND. – The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, is hosting a Veteran Resource Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post #85 located at 1410 S Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind. 46750. Veterans from the surrounding communities may learn about Veteran benefits and resources available through several VA programs. Come meet with VA and community resources for Veterans.

What: Veteran Resource Fair

Who: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post #85, 1410 S Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind. 46750

See attached flier for details. For more information, contact the vocational rehab team: 260-426-5431, extension 62087 or VHANINPublicAffairs@va.gov.