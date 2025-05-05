Vets Invited to VA2K Walk and Roll

PRESS RELEASE

May 5, 2025

Fort Wayne , IN — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System promoting physical activity by hosting 15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll for Veterans and their families May 21.

FORT WAYNE, IND. – The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, is hosting its annual VA2K Walk and Roll 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 21 at various locations. The event is open to Veterans, families, and employees with the goal of promoting physical activity and benefitting homeless Veterans through in-kind donations. Suggested donations: kitchen items, laundry detergent (pods are best), dryer sheets, brooms, mops, cleaning supplies, dish soap, toilet paper, shavers, feminine products, sheets, pillowcases, bus passes, towels, paper towels, silverware-2 sets, plates, cups, deodorant, hand soap, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, polydent, gas cards, first aid kits. Donations may be dropped off at event locations the day of the event. Additional information may be found at: https://www.va.gov/northern-indiana-health-care/events/78298/.

What: 15th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll

Who: For Veterans, families, and employees

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 21

Where: VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

Fort Wayne VA Medical Center – gazebo

Marion VA Medical Center – bldg. 172 atrium

Jackie Walorski VA Clinic – front entrance

Hoosier VA Clinic – parking lot

Muncie VA Clinic – front entrance

Why: Promoting physical activity and benefitting homeless Veterans through in-kind donations. For more information, please contact Tamara Files, at 260-460-1453 or Naomi Nicastro at 260-426-5431 ext. 61662.