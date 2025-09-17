Electronic Health Record Modernization
VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System and its associated clinics will transition to a new electronic health record (EHR) called the Federal EHR. This is the same system that the Department of Defense (DoD) uses, and it will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
Update legal name in DEERS
If you’re a Veteran or family member who receives health care or direct benefit payments from VA and have changed your legal name, you must update your new name with the Department of Defense (DOD) and with VA before the transition.
Updating your Legal Name with DOD
To update your legal name in DOD’s Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), you need to send a written or faxed request to the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) and include the following information:
- Cover sheet/letter that includes:
- Your full SSN
- Brief statement of the name change and why the change is needed
- Signature and return phone number
- Copies of two of the following documents:
- Social security card
- Unexpired passport
- Marriage certificate
- Certificate of divorce
All of this information needs to be either faxed to 800-336-4416 or mailed to:
Defense Manpower Data Center Support Office
400 Gigling Road
Seaside, CA 93955-6771
If you have questions, you can also call the DMDC at 800-538-9552 (TTY: 866-363-2883), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET (closed on federal holidays). Additional information can be found here: How Do I Change My Name In My DEERS Record? | Veterans Affairs (va.gov).
Updating your Legal Name with VA
To update your legal name with VA for health care, you will need to mail or deliver documents to the Eligibility Office at your local VA medical center. Please note that you will also need to provide confirmation on any name changes with each VA program office that you receive direct benefit payments from, including disability, education and training, home loans or housing assistance, life insurance and pension.
You can find detailed instructions on changing your name here: How To Change Your Legal Name On File With VA | Veterans Affairs. You can also call the eligibility department at VA Ann Arbor at 735-845-5275 if you need additional assistance or have any questions.
What is an electronic health record?
An electronic health record, or EHR, is a technology health care teams use to store and track patient information. It is a digital version of a patient’s chart and health record. Health care teams, including medical staff and schedulers, access the chart with a computer instead of on paper. EHRs use a secure internet connection to make patient information accessible to any provider who is treating the patient, regardless of the connected facility the patient visits.
What is EHR Modernization?
VA’s legacy EHR system, Veterans Health Information Systems and Technology Architecture (VistA)/Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS), has been used since the 1980s and operates differently at every VA facility. Because of this, CPRS at one facility cannot easily talk to CPRS at another facility, and it also cannot easily talk to the EHR that DoD uses. VA is transitioning each VA medical center from VistA/CPRS to a standardized Federal EHR system that can securely and effectively share information between VA, DoD, other federal agencies, and participating community care providers. Veterans deserve an EHR integrated across all VA and DoD components, which is exactly what VA will deliver with the Federal EHR.
What do Veterans need to know?
Veterans can prepare by ensuring their communications preferences, contact information, and addresses are updated in their VA profile at VA.gov before the Federal EHR launches at their facility.
If you’re a Veteran, family member, caregiver, or survivor who receives health care or direct benefit payments from VA and have changed your legal name, you must update your information in DoD’s Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). For more information on making updates, visit How do I Change My Name in My DEERS Record?
Veterans will continue to use the My HealtheVet on VA.gov patient portal. You can manage your VA health care in the same place you manage your other VA benefits and services. No action is needed at this time. Learn more about My HealtheVet on VA.gov.