Veteran Flu Vaccine Information

To avoid delays in receiving your annual flu shot during the new electronic health record transition, Veterans are reminded that they may receive flu vaccinations in the community. Nearly 65,000 VA network retail pharmacies, including many supermarkets and local pharmacies, offer no-cost flu shots to eligible Veterans. Please call the pharmacy to confirm they are part of the VA network, have the flu vaccine you require, and will bill VA for the vaccination.

Flu shots are also available at VA facilities during scheduled appointments beginning in October. To schedule a flu shot, call your PACT team or 1- .