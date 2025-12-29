Ms. Rhodes has been a nurse for 30 years and has been employed at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center since July 2021 serving as the Chief Nurse Mental Health. She has served as the Chief, Mental Health Service, Associate Director for Operations, Chief, Quality Management, Patient Safety Manager, Risk Manager, Nurse Manager, and a Staff Nurse. Professionally she has served as the Acting Network Director, Acting Director, managed a $234,000,000 budget and chaired numerous boards and committees to include Administrative Executive Board and the Business Initiatives Steering Council for VISN 10/11.

Ms. Rhodes is dedicated to the community and continued education and development. She serves as the co-chair for Distinguished Young Women of Grant County and previously served as the Indiana Society for Healthcare Risk Management President. Ms. Rhodes is a graduate of Leadership VA, Healthcare Leadership Institute/Executive Career Field, and VISN 11 Leadership Development Program. Ms. Rhodes holds a Master of Public Administration from Ball State University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Taylor University. Ms. Rhodes is a board certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse.