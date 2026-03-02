David Reesman

Responsible for sharing with the Executive Leadership Team a level of responsibility for the direction and management of the Medical Center and is directly responsible for all facilities operations. He is also responsible for all administrative operation support services and participates on a day-to-day basis in top level Executive discussions, decisions, policy making and actions of all administrative functions and indirectly of all clinical matters impacting patient care.

He most recently served as the Associate Director at the Carl Vinson VA Health Care System in Dublin, GA and as the Interim Medical Center Director at Carl Vinson VA. While acting as the Interim Director at Carl Vinson VA Medical Centers, the facility achieved their first five-star accreditation for their 156 bed CLC and was recognized nationally for the most improved facility in the VA in customer service by achieving an increase over 17% over the previous year. The facility also enrolled more than 7,000 new unique Veterans over the previous year.

Prior to his position at Dublin, Reesman worked in VISN 22 where he served as the Chief Logistical Officer overseeing the logistical operations of seven level 1 facilities and one level 3 facilities across Arizona, New Mexico and Southern California with equipment valued over $1.5 billion. Previously he served as the Chief Supply Chain Officer at the Memphis VA.

Reesman has served the VA for over a decade. Prior to the coming at the VA, he served in the United States Army for 28 years retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He completed several tours in Iraq in positions from an armor Platoon Leader during Operation Desert Storm to Battalion Operations Officer overseeing all combat operations in Al Saladin province in Iraq in 2004 to 2005. He finished his military career in 2014 as a Brigade Support Battalion Commander.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY:

2024 – 2025 Associate Director – Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

2024 – (January -September) Interim Executive Director, Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

2021 – 2024 Associate Director – Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

2020 – 2022 Chief Supply Chain Officer VISN 22

2017 – 2020 Chief Supply Chain Officer, Memphis, Tennessee (Level 1A facility)

2014 – 2017 Chief Supply Chain Officer, Fort Meade, South Dakota (Level 2 Facility)