Ms. Wiltermood has been selected for the role of Associate Director for Patient Care Services (ADPCS) at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System.

MOST RECENT PREVIOUS POSITION DESCRIPITIONS:

Wiltermood currently serves as the Chief Nurse of Mental Health at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, where she has provided oversight and clinical leadership within Acute Inpatient Mental Health, Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program, Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program, and Primary Care Mental Health Integration Collaborative Care Management. She also previously supervised the Marion Campus Nurse Officers of the Day.

In addition to her permanent role, Wiltermood has repeatedly been entrusted with complex, high-impact assignments across the organization and within Legacy VISN 10. She served as the Acting Chief Nurse of Acute Care at the Indianapolis Roudebush VA Medical Center from October 2025 through February 2026, and as the Acting Chief Nurse of Care in the Community from March through July 2024. She has also contributed significantly to enterprise-level initiatives, including Sterile Processing Services improvement, Indiana Market strategic planning, recruitment and retention strategies, Nursing Strategic Analytics, and both the Legacy VISN 10 Data and Geriatric Mental Health Communities of Practice.

PAST POSITIONS:

Her career began as a technician in an inpatient treatment center. She built her leadership experience across inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder services, psychiatric units, homecare services, and nurse education to nursing students at both the associate and baccalaureate levels.

PERSONAL INFORMATION:

A proud Hoosier, Wiltermood enjoys spending time with her husband, family, and two dogs. Outside of work, she can often be found gardening, traveling, enjoying the outdoors, and being an aunt.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY:

2026-Present Associate Director for Patient Care Services, VA Northern Indiana Health Care System

2022 – 2026 Chief Nurse of Mental Health, VA Northern Indiana Health Care System



EDUCATION:

2023 Post Master’s Certificate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from Northern Kentucky University 2017 Masters in Nursing Leadership and Management from Western Governors University 2014 Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University 2011 Associate of Science in Nursing from ITT Technical Institute

AFFILIATIONS:

National Addictions Nursing Certification Board, Treasurer 2024-2026

National Addictions Nursing Certification Board, Board of Directors 2020-2024

Certified Addictions Registered Nurse, since July 2015

Board Certified Nurse Executive, since December 2019

Board Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, since October 2023

Member of The American Society of Addiction Nurses Society



