Heather L. Tarr is assistant director of VA Northern Indiana Health Care System providing strategic leadership and oversight of critical administrative services, including Environment Management Service, Supply Chain Management, Prosthetics and Sensory Aid Service, environmental Health and Safety, Veteran Transportation Service, Nutrition and Food Service, Emergency Management, Chaplain Service along with the Veteran Integrated Service Network 10 aligned service, Orthotics.

Prior to her current position, Tarr served as the health systems specialist for Strategic Analytics at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System. She joined the VA in 2005 and has held a variety of leadership positions, including acting associate director at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, supervisory health systems specialist to the associate director for patient care services, health systems specialist in the chief officer Specialty Care Program Office, nursing services administrative officer, and customer service manager.

Tarr is a graduate of the VISN 11 Leadership Development Program, VHA Graduate Health Administrative Training Program, and VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is committed to continuous professional growth and healthcare leadership. A U.S. Navy Veteran, she earned her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management in 2008.

Outside of her professional career, Tarr is an active board member of the AllStar Parents Association and a member of the United States AllStar Federation for competitive cheerleading. Her passion for community involvement and youth athletics underscores her dedication to leadership both inside and outside the workplace.

A native of Lynchburg, Ohio, Tarr now lives in Hartford City. She is married, a mother of seven children and has one grandchild.