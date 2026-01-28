As the ADPCS she is a member of the VANIHCS Executive Leadership Team along with the Medical Center Director, the Associate Medical Center Director for Resources, the Associate Medical Center Director for Operations and the Chief of Staff. She provides visionary thinking on issues that impact the facility. The ADPCS is fully involved in strategic planning with the VISN Network Director and nationally.

She participates fully in upper-level management decisions to speak on behalf of nursing/Patient Care Services and other hospital administration issues and is a member of all medical center-level Councils and Committees that govern and influence the operations of the medical center, such as the Facility. The ADPCS is the Nurse Executive for this facility and its associated community-based outpatient clinics.

Hiester most recently was the Chief of Quality & Patient Safety for VANIHCS. Before that she was the Director of Quality. She also held the title of Director of Perioperative Service.

She is a native of Charleston, SC. She enjoys spending time with family, gardening, and traveling to warm weather destinations. She is married and has three children.

Career Chronology

April 2021-present Chief of Quality and Patient Safety

July 2018-April 2021 Director of Quality Mercy Health

Jan. 2017-June 2018 Clinical Manager Perioperative Services-Mercy Health

June 2011-Jan. 2017 Clinical Manager Perioperative Services-Blanchard Valley Health System

Education

Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), The Ohio State University, 2020

Master of Business Administration (MBA) with Healthcare Administration Concentration, Bluffton University, 2016

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Ohio Northern University, 2009

Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), Lansing Community College, 2006 (Magna Cum Laude)

Affiliations

CPHQ Certification with NAHQ (National Association HealthCare Quality)