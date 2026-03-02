Jon Beidelschies, JD, FACHE, was appointed as the permanent Director for the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Fort Wayne / Marion, Indiana, effective June 17, 2024. He comes to NIHCS from the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in suburban Chicago, where he most recently served as the Associate Director of Operations.

Mr. Beidelschies has extensive healthcare leadership experience. He was named Associate Director of Operations at Hines VA Hospital in April 2021 overseeing the daily operations of a Level 1A VA Medical Center serving over 57,000 unique Veterans annually. He was previously appointed Assistant Director at Hines in 2019. In prior roles, he served as a national Program Manager in the Veterans Health Administration Procurement & Logistics Office, overseeing the national policy, training, and human capital development of the 6,500+ person VHA Logistics/Supply Chain workforce. Mr. Beidelschies has served in acting roles including acting Deputy Network Director, VISN 10, acting Executive Director, VA Illiana Health Care System, acting Associate Director at the Washington, DC, VA Medical Center, and acting Chief Logistics Officer, VISN 5. He joined federal service in 2008 as a Presidential Management Fellow, serving as a Special Assistant to the Network Director in VISN 4.

Mr. Beidelschies is board-certified in healthcare administration as a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin Law School and has a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University

CAREER CHRONOLOGY:

2024 – Present Executive Director, Northern Indiana VA Healthcare System

2021 – 2024 Associate Director – Operations, Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

2024 Acting Deputy Network Director, VISN 10

2023 Acting Executive Director, VA Illiana Medical Center

2019 – 2021 Assistant Director, Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

2013 – 2019 Lead Supervisory Program Manager, VHA Procurement & Logistics Office



EDUCATION:

2008 Juris Doctor, University of Wisconsin Law School, Madison, WI

1994 Bachelor of Arts, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI