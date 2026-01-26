Matthew Kelly

Mr. Kelly began his career at VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System (VANIHCS) in 2009. In his 14-year tenure at VANIHCS, he has held progressive roles in a wide range of healthcare operations, quality and access paradigms including serving in roles in Quality Management & System Redesign, Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Coordinator, Health System Specialist to the Associate Director and his current role as the Health System Specialist to the Executive Medical Center Director.

He has also served in several detail roles including the Health System Specialist to the Chief of Staff, Acting Chief of Engineering Service for Marion and Fort Wayne, and Acting Clinic Operations Director for the St. Joseph County CBOC.



Mr. Kelly earned his Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership at Indiana Tech University and his Masters in Executive Leadership at Liberty University. He resides in Upland, IN with his wife and three children.

