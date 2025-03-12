Scott Leas

He is responsible for administering, supervising, and performing work involved in establishing and maintaining mutual communication between Federal agencies and various public, internal and external, foreign, and domestic audiences.

He most recently served as the PACT Act Community Outreach Program Manager for Veteran Affairs VISN 10, which covers Ohio, Michigan, and Northern Indiana. He was responsible for facilitating Community Outreach programs at 11 VA medical centers throughout the region.

Previously he was the Community Outreach Manager with the Community and Public Relations Office of the Dayton VA Medical Center, responsible for the Medical Center’s Community Outreach programs, internal and external web communications, tour program, speakers’ bureau, and various public affairs and communications activities. He has also served as the Public Affairs Officer for the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System in Cleveland as well as Chillicothe, Ohio VA Medical Center.

Prior to relocating to Ohio in January of 2021, he was the Membership Director for the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce in Woodland Park, Colo., responsible for programs and services for membership recruitment and retention.

He also has a wide range of experience in Public Relations and Marketing fields. Before working for the Chamber, Leas was the Director of Communications and Media Relations for ATI (Achor Technologies), headquartered in St. Louis. Just prior to working for ATI, he was the Executive Director of the Fairview Heights Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that, he was the Executive Director of the Southwest Illinois Tourism Development Office. Before that he was the Director of Communications and Interim Executive Director for the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce.

Leas also has a diverse background in military Public Affairs. He is a U.S. Air Force retiree with experience in media relations, internal communications, and community relations at various levels of command. While in the Air Force he worked at the Pentagon as the Department of the Air Force’s direct Public Affairs liaison and representative for Air Force Chief of Staff General Ronald R. Fogelman as well as Secretary of the Air Force Sheila Widnall. He also served at the Military Airlift Command, Air Mobility Command, and numerous bases both overseas and stateside.

Leas is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and DoD’s Defense Information School. He is the father of twin daughters.

