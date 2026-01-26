Steve Sheets began his career at VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System (VANIHCS) as a Social Work Stipend Student in 1999.

He has served in progressively higher leadership roles during his 22 years at VANIHCS including MHICM Team Leader, Quality Manager, Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Staff, Acting Clinic Operations Manager, St. Joseph County CBOC and most recently as the Chief, Social Work Service.

Mr. Sheets is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a U.S. Army Veteran. He served 21 years in the Indiana Army National Guard, retiring as a Major in 2008, and deployed in support of the NATO-led Stabilisation Force (SFOR) in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and as part of TF Cyclone supporting humanitarian efforts following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Mr. Sheets earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice at Indiana University, Bloomington and his Masters of Social Work at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis.