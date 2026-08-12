A Lifelong Commitment to Service —Inspiring Journey of a 97-Year-Old VA Volunteer

Navy veteran Lawrence C. Bewley defies expectations by volunteering at the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center, proving that the spirit of service endures at any age. His dedication brings joy, connection, and lasting impact to fellow veterans and the community.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- In a world where many at his age prefer the comforts of retirement, one remarkable individual has chosen a different path—dedicating his time and energy to serving fellow veterans at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System’s Fort Wayne VA Medical Center. His story is a testament to the enduring spirit of service and the profound impact of giving back.

For 97-year-old Lawrence C. Bewley, a Navy Veteran and native of Whiting, Ind., the journey began unexpectedly while attending a lively cocktail party surrounded by friends who were praising VA’s work. One friend’s suggestion sparked a new purpose in his life: volunteering at the VA. Intrigued, he looked into it and soon found himself contributing his time and developing a new-found compassion.

“I had no idea at first what exactly to expect,” said Bewley. “Once I started volunteering, I found how great the need was and how rewarding it was to help serve the Veterans coming to the medical center.”

When asked about the most rewarding aspect of his volunteer work, Bewley humbly shared that there isn't one single experience that stands out. “It’s the joy of helping others, forging connections with fellow veterans, and occasionally reconnecting with old friends that makes service meaningful. These moments bring a sense of fulfillment that surpasses words,” said Bewley.

At his age, he admits that most of his friends have passed away, yet he remains enthusiastic and committed. For him, volunteering is not just about giving back. “It’s also a vital part of maintaining my health and staying connected to the community. Being around other people, especially fellow veterans, keeps me active and engaged—an essential aspect of my well-being, according to Bewley.

“I have seen Mr. Bewley in action,” said VANIHCS Executive Director Jon Beidelschies. “It’s not often that you see someone his age still active and volunteering their time and talents. Yet, there he is -- making a tremendous impact with the Veterans in our medical center. He is simply amazing and an inspiration to us all.”

Bewley’s advice to others considering volunteering is simple but heartfelt: “The good feeling that comes with helping and serving, particularly my fellow veterans, is priceless,” he said.

“His story illustrates that dedication to service can have an impact at any age,” according to Chief of VANIHCS Community Development and Civic Engagement office. “This veteran’s experience shows that people can make a difference throughout their lives, and that service can occur at any stage.”

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, contact Shawn Hennings with the VANIHCS CDCE at or shawn.hennings@va.gov.

Story by Shawn Hennings, voluntary service specialist, Fort Wayne VA Medical Center.