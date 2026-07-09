New Electronic Health Records System Coming Soon to Indiana VAs

VA Northern Indiana launches a new Federal Electronic Health Record Aug. 22, unifying Veterans’ health info and improving care. During the transition, some online services—including appointments, messaging, and prescriptions will be paused or limited.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (July 9, 2026-001) -- The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System continues to prepare for going live with a new Federal Electronic Health Record system Aug. 22. This system contains Veterans’ health records, including from their time in the military, and tracks all Their medical care. The Federal EHR will improve the way VA health care facility operates and will lead to better care for Veterans.

VA has already improved the patient experience for Veterans receiving care at the six initial sites using the Federal Electronic Health Record by successfully moving them to the My HealtheVet patient portal on VA.gov. Veterans can now access their health information in one place, regardless of where they receive care.

Indiana Veterans should know that during the transition there will be some limited services. Scheduling appointments online pauses from July 23 until Oct. 6. Cancelling appointments online pauses from Aug. 12 until Sept. 1. For a first appointment with this provider after Aug. 22, Veterans should call to schedule; VANIHCS needs to reestablish the relationship between the Veteran and their provider before they may begin scheduling online.

Secure messaging pauses Aug. 16 until Aug. 24. Online prescription renewals pause Aug. 16 until Aug. 24. Online prescription refills pause Aug. 19 until Aug. 24

Additionally, there may be some reduced appointment availability August through October.

My VA Health, the patient portal used by the initial six live sites, was decommissioned on May 29, 2026, when those sites successfully converted to the My HealtheVet patient portal on VA.gov. As of June 1, VA experienced zero traffic going to the My VA Health portal. This unifies all 14 Federal EHR sites on the same patient portal, marking a major milestone in this multi-year effort.

To prepare for the transition, Veterans should:

Make appointments early.

There may be fewer appointments available August through October, so be sure to make appointments early.

There may be fewer appointments available August through October, so be sure to make appointments early. Use Secure Messaging.

If a Veteran has a non-urgent question or request for your provider, try Secure Messaging through My HealtheVet. Use Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in.

If a Veteran has a non-urgent question or request for your provider, try Secure Messaging through My HealtheVet. Use Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in. Refill and renew prescriptions early.

Avoid potential pharmacy delays by making sure to refill and renew prescriptions ahead of time.

Avoid potential pharmacy delays by making sure to refill and renew prescriptions ahead of time. Update contact information.

Ensure name, email, phone number, and address are up to date in your VA profile. Sign in using your Login.gov or ID.me account to confirm your information.

“With the successful decommissioning of the My VA Health portal and the full transition to the unified VA.gov experience, Veterans can now access both their medical and benefits information in one trusted location,” said Subin James, Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office information technology program manager. “This is a significant milestone in VA’s journey to delivering a modern, Veteran-centered digital ecosystem.”

The transition to a single patient portal, regardless of where Veterans get their care, enables Veterans to manage appointments, check prescriptions, review disability benefits, access records, and more — all in one place. It supports a holistic view of Veterans’ needs, helping them navigate their care and benefits without switching systems.