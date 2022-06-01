Stories
VA’s Sustainability Awards program has been providing recognition to VA facilities and employees for their significant contributions to environmental sustainability since 2010.
Dustin Atwell grew up in Kokomo, Indiana and at the age of 19 he joined the U.S Army as a Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator-Maintainers.
This holiday season the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) is focused on spreading holiday cheer with the gift of giving.
On Thursday, December 15, VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) celebrated 10 years of the Veteran Justice Outreach (VJO) Program and hosted Grant County’s graduation to recognize the Veterans who have successfully completed their court and treatment plan.
You probably have heard about the PACT Act, which is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans who were exposed to toxic fumes and other hazards while fighting for our country.
James (Jim) Fall was a freshman pre-veterinary student at Manchester College when Word War II began for the United States on December 7, 1941.
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) Mishawka Clinic and Center Development & Civic Engagement Service (CDCE) partnered with the St. Joseph Valley Blue Star Mothers of Indiana #6 Chapter to host Operation Help Our Vets.
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System has updated its visitor policy to safely protect patients and employees based upon community transmission rates and current VA health protection levels. As of July 22, our Allen County facilities are operating on VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level HIGH.
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) would like to recognize Megan Snyder for her outstanding service and dedication to the Veterans of Indiana while serving as a social worker at St. Joseph County VA Clinic.
When the pandemic shut down a popular healthy cooking class, some “VA Food Network” stars were born.