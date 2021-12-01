Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Northern Indiana health care community.
This week VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) held its 5th annual baby shower. 26 Veteran mothers and 28 babies were celebrated with a drive-thru baby shower at the Fort Wayne, Marion and Mishawaka locations.
Eric Bilbrey, an Electronics Mechanic at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) was presented with a Directors Coin to recognize his heroic and lifesaving actions.
The December St. Joseph County VA Clinic food pantry supported 81 Veterans.
VA Northern Indiana is requesting submissions from our Veterans to be featured in our Veteran of the Week.