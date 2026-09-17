VA Northern Indiana Employee Receives National Recognition from VA Secretary

Deputy Chief Heath O. Emmons of VA Northern Indiana Health Care System was honored with the VA Police Deputy Chief of the Year Award for his leadership and dedication, recognized by the VA Secretary during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., Sept. 15.

FORT WAYNE, IND. (Sept. 17, 2026) -- A VA Northern Indiana Health Care System employee was recently honored with a prestigious national award by the VA Secretary in recognition of his exemplary service.

Deputy Chief Heath O. Emmons received the VA Police Deputy Chief of the Year Award during a special ceremony held on Sept. 15 in Washington, D.C.

"At VA, we set the gold standard for what it means to serve our nation. Every day, you take care of the best people in the world...our Veterans. You meet sacred challenges with compassion and pride, supporting Veterans at their time of greatest need. Know that your dedication is seen and valued, you make us proud, today and for the next generation to come," said Collins.

According to Patrick L. Hernandez, Executive Director of the VA Office of Security and Law Enforcement, Emmons was recognized for his “distinguished professional accomplishments and exceptional contributions in the role of Deputy Chief of Police.” The official award citation further highlights Emmons’ “leadership, dedication, and steadfast commitment to directing and guiding the VA Police Force,” noting that his service exemplifies the highest standards within the organization.

“I’m sincerely thankful for your daily contributions; your efforts do not go unnoticed and I’m proud to have you on our VA Police team,” said Hernandez.

VANIHCS Executive Director Jon Beidelschies also commended Emmons for his achievement, stating, “Deputy Chief Emmons consistently goes above and beyond to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for our Veterans and staff. His dedication and professionalism serve as an inspiration to all of us at VA Northern Indiana.”

Emmons’s recognition demonstrates the value and impact of dedicated leadership within the VA Police, serving Veterans, staff, and the broader community.