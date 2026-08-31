VA Northern Indiana Health Care System Embraces the Future with Modern Electronic Health Record System

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System has launched the Federal Electronic Health Records Management system, bringing Fort Wayne and Marion VA Medical Centers into a new era of digital care and improving access and quality for Veterans across the region.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Aug. 28, 2026) -- The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System has embarked on a new era of patient care and technology, as it recently went “live” with the modern Federal Electronic Health Records Management System. This historic upgrade brings the Fort Wayne and Marion VA Medical Centers, along with their affiliated community-based outpatient clinics, to the forefront of digital health care, aligning with VA’s national vision for an integrated, patient-centered future.

As part of an Indiana-wide market rollout, the Go-Live for FEHRM took place on Aug. 22. This landmark event engaged more than 1950 VANIHCS staff members, who prepared extensively for what is being recognized as the most significant advancement in VA health care administration in more than thirty years.

Just days before the transition, VA Deputy Secretary Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., visited both Marion and Fort Wayne VA Medical Centers, meeting with senior leaders, change leadership teams, and front-line staff. Dr. Lawrence acknowledged the immense teamwork and dedication driving the initiative, stating, “I’m thrilled to be here with you in Indiana for this historic Go-Live. The energy, teamwork, and commitment I’ve seen among the staff here at VA Northern Indiana is truly inspiring. This is a tremendous step forward for Veterans’ care, and it’s possible because of your dedication.”

VANIHCS Executive Director Jon Beidelschies noted during the transition to FEHRM, staff have remained resilient and solution-oriented as they adapted to the new system.

“As we undergo this significant change, our staff has truly risen to the occasion,” said Beidelschies. “They have not only adapted to the demands of learning and navigating a new electronic health record platform, but have also worked collaboratively to address issues as they arise, ensuring that our Veterans receive uninterrupted, high-quality care."

Beidelschies continued, “I cannot say enough about the incredible team and all the hard work they have put in to make this change as seamless as possible. Their commitment to supporting each other and our mission is what makes VANIHCS strong, and I am deeply appreciative of their professionalism and dedication during this transition period.”

Beidelschies likened the implementation process to air travel. “We have safely taken off and are now starting to hit cruising altitude,” he remarked. “Now our priority is ensuring that all passengers are safe and comfortable for the journey. The next step is to guide everyone to a smooth landing.”

Clinicians are already seeing tangible improvements. The new electronic health record system reduces redundant documentation and streamlines tasks, enabling providers to devote more time to direct patient care. Dr. Rutvik Patel, VANIHCS Internal Medicine provider, emphasized, “One of the great advantages I have seen is the reduction of having to put the same information in multiple systems. We no longer have to chart medications in two systems, reducing not only the time it takes to do this, but also the chance for errors. This is a terrific example of how it not only helps the provider but better serves the Veterans we treat.”

Staff throughout the health care system have expressed relief and excitement at the smoothness of the transition. Patient Advocate Terry McDowell shared, “I was really apprehensive about the new system. Once transition began; I was amazed at how convenient and seamless it was. Now I look forward to seeing how much easier it will be for us to chart and track patient care.”

Throughout the Go-Live process, teams such as the Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office (EHRM-IO), Oracle Health, and front-line supervisors worked collaboratively to ensure staff received the support and resources they needed. Amy Sczerbowicz, Chief of Social Work Services, highlighted a culture of curiosity and continuous improvement within her department. “I encourage curiosity and questions from the team,” she said. “Supervisors model this behavior by actively seeking answers and sharing knowledge, which helps us identify process improvements and standardization opportunities to share with future sites.”

Frontline medical support assistants are also benefiting from modern workflow tools, including new patient movement boards that display real-time updates, such as discharges, directly on the screen. “It truly feels like we’ve stepped into the 21st century,” one assistant shared, celebrating the move beyond paper-based processes.

Most importantly, Veterans stand to benefit directly from this modernization. The new system enhances their access to care, allowing them to more easily manage appointments, view prescription statuses, and receive updated treatment plans. As Beidelschies affirmed, “What matters most is how this transformation serves our Veterans. With more streamlined processes and improved access to their health information, our Veterans gain the tools they need to take a more active role in their own care.”

He added, “Our commitment has always been to put Veterans first. This new system empowers both our staff and our Veterans, enabling better coordination, efficiency, and safety across the board.”

Change leadership staff have seen improvement with each go-live.

“This is my third round of go-live,” said Dayton VA Medical Center Associate Director Brian Hays, assisting with leadership coaching during the Indiana market go-live. “Each time the process has become smoother, the transition more seamless.”

Reflecting on the nationwide momentum, Dr. Lawrence remarked, “VA has now deployed this modern EHR system at 11 sites in 2026, nearly double the number of sites deployed in the previous five years. We’re committed to ensuring every medical facility across VA has this critical system by 2031 to improve experiences for both Veterans and VA employees.”

The successful launch at VA Northern Indiana is a testament to teamwork and a shared vision for delivering exceptional care to those who have served.