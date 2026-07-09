VA Secretary Visits Fort Wayne Medical Center

VA Secretary Doug Collins visited Fort Wayne VA Medical Center July 8, meeting Veterans and staff, honoring top employees, and announcing a partnership with Steak ‘n Shake to help Veterans become franchise owners and spotlighting local innovation in care.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (July 9, 2026) -- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins visited the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System Fort Wayne VA Medical Center July 8, 2026, meeting with staff and volunteers at the campus to spotlight local innovation, talk to Veterans and volunteers, and recognize employees who are advancing care for Veterans.

Secretary Collins was greeted by VANIHCS Executive Director Jon Beidelschies and VISN 10 Interim Network Director Jill Dietrich Mellon before meeting with VANIHCS executive leadership.

During the meeting, VANIHCS leadership briefed Secretary Collins on a wide range of issues including the progress of the new Federal Electronic Records Management system’s onboarding and go-live.

Following the briefing, Collins was given a tour of the main hospital building to include stops at the Emergency Department, Cardiology, Pharmacy and PACT area by VANIHCS Facility Planner Traci Peconge accompanied by the leadership team. Additionally, the Secretary was briefed on the construction of the new construction of a new specialty clinic building to be completed sometime in 2027.

While on tour he met and talked with Veterans receiving care at the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center. One Veteran he met was 105-year-old Arthur Woolington. A World War II Veteran, Woolington, is still driving his John Deere tracker on the family farm cutting grass. Still quite active, he also continues to hunt, harvesting a deer last season.

Secretary Collins then took part in a brief ceremony in to personally present coins to employees recognized for their exemplary service and dedication to Veterans. Honored in the ceremony were Chief of Chaplain Service, Chaplain Wayne Bearden, Primary Care Provider Dr. Rashmi Jain, Primary Care Provider Dr. Seema Apuri, Accreditation Specialist Gina Potter, and Infection Control RN Angela Kitashoji.

After leaving the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center, Collins attending an event announcing a new public-private partnership to promote VA benefits and services to make it easier for veterans to become business owners.

Through the partnership, the Department of Veterans Affairs and Steak ‘n Shake agreed to a memorandum where Steak ‘n Shake will waive its $10,000 fee under its Franchise Partner Program for veterans looking to run their own Steak ‘n Shake franchise.