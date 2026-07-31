Veteran Credits Lifesaving Advocacy from VA Advanced Medical Support Assistant

After surviving 15 heart attacks, Veteran Doug Kay credits Amie Keenan of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic for saving his life. When urgent care at Cleveland Clinic was delayed, Keenan’s relentless advocacy ensured he got the lifesaving treatment he needed.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (July 31, 2026) -- A Veteran living with severe heart disease and receiving care from the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System’s Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka, Ind. says he owes his life to one particularly dedicated employee.

James D. (Doug) Kay has survived 15 heart attacks, received 23 cardiac stents, and undergone a triple bypass surgery as recently as January 2024. In October 2025, when his heart failure symptoms worsened, he began a determined search for specialized care.

After local cardiologists discovered blockages of 70% in his left anterior descending artery and 55% in the right coronary artery, Kay’s complex medical history and severe calcification meant only a specialized facility could treat him. It was determined that the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio was the ideal location for his advanced care needs, but the path to treatment was anything but straightforward.

Kay described the months-long struggle to secure an appointment.

After being referred to a transplant surgeon, and learning he did not qualify, he faced confusion and delays with the Cleveland Clinic, who initially could not locate his records.

That’s when Amie D. Keenan, an Advanced Medical Support Assistant at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, stepped in.

“I called the VA and I spoke with Amie Keenan, she immediately contacted the Cleveland Clinic and they told her they didn’t have my records and gave her the run around, but Amy would not accept that and sent them my records again,” said Kay.

Keenan refused to accept surface explanations, resubmitted his documents, and pushed for appointments repeatedly. As Kay’s health rapidly declined, rendering him bedridden and struggling to breathe, Keenan persisted, securing an urgent appointment on June 25, 2026.

The trip to Cleveland proved nearly fatal.

Kay explained, “My sister drove me to Cleveland. It’s almost four hours from my home and by the time we arrived I was not well, while registering for my appointment, I started having a heart attack and was rushed to their emergency room.”

Kay’s LAD artery was found to be 95–98% blocked. After hours in the Cath Lab, he was stabilized but still faced another procedure. During his recovery, scheduling confusion threatened his follow-up care, but Keenan once again intervened. She ensured Kay received his second critical procedure…this time, just in time as his RCA had worsened to 90% blockage.

Thanks to Keenan’s advocacy and determination, Kay survived.

“If Amy had not helped me, I would not be alive today. She fought for me when I had given up. Amy wouldn’t let me quit,” Kay said. “She listened with compassion and concern and fought for my health. I’m sure she treats everyone this way. I don’t feel that I am anyone special, but she made me feel like I was. In my family, Amie is considered a saint.”

VANIHCS Executive Director Jon Beidelschies praised Keenan’s efforts, stating, “Our mission is to care for every Veteran with the utmost dedication and compassion. Amie’s advocacy for Mr. Kay exemplifies the standard we strive for every day. She went above and beyond to ensure our Veteran received the lifesaving care he needed, and we’re proud to have her as part of our team.”

Kay’s story highlights the crucial role VA Community Care advocates play in the lives of Veterans, often going beyond what is normally expected to ensure they receive the specialized treatment they need. For Kay, Keenan’s tireless support made all the difference.