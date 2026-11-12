Veterans’ Memorial Chapel rededicated following renovation at Fort Wayne VA Medical Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A renewed space for prayer, reflection and spiritual care is once again welcoming Veterans, families, employees and visitors at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System’s Fort Wayne Medical Center.

VANIHCS hosted a ribbon-cutting and rededication ceremony today for the newly renovated Veterans’ Memorial Chapel. The ceremony marked the completion of the chapel’s first renovation since it opened at the facility in 1948.

The $455,000 project included improvements to the chapel’s physical environment, creating a more welcoming, respectful and inclusive space for people of all faith traditions—as well as those who do not identify with a particular faith.

“More than physical improvement, this project renews our commitment to providing a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive space for spiritual care and personal reflection,” said Jon Beidelshies, executive director of VANIHCS.

The renovated chapel provides Veterans, family members and guests with a quiet setting to pray, meditate, reflect, seek comfort or simply find a moment of peace during difficult or stressful times. Employees and others may also use the space for scheduled religious services and other spiritual activities.

Beidelschies emphasized the importance of the VA’s Chaplain Service, which supports Veterans and families throughout the health care system.

“Chaplains care for people of all faith traditions, as well as those who may not identify with a particular faith,” he said. “They walk alongside Veterans and families during times of illness, recovery, grief, celebration, and transition.”

Chaplain Ronald “Wayne” Bearden, chief of Chaplain Service, said the chapel’s reopening represents more than a physical renewal.

“This space represents more than a physical renewal; it reflects our enduring commitment to the spiritual well-being of our Veterans, their families, volunteers, and staff,” Bearden said.

Bearden noted that while people may have different beliefs and traditions, the chapel is united by shared values of compassion, hope and care.

“May this chapel be a place of healing, renewed courage, and quiet strength,” he said. “May all who enter know they are valued, supported, and never alone.”

The ceremony also recognized the many people who contributed to the renovation, including staff members, chaplains and project teams involved in identifying the chapel’s needs, planning the improvements, securing funding and completing the work.

The rededicated chapel will continue serving as a place where members of the VA community can gather, worship, reflect and receive spiritual support. Its renewal reflects VANIHCS’s ongoing commitment to caring for the whole person and serving Veterans with compassion, dignity and respect.