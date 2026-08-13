VHA Launches RISE: A New Chapter in Veteran Health Care Modernization

The Veterans Health Administration is launching RISE—a nationwide transformation effort to modernize and strengthen Veteran health care. Guided by Executive Order 14210, RISE aims to deliver consistent, coordinated, and responsive care for Veterans everywhere.

The Veterans Health Administration is ushering in a new era of care with the launch of RISE (Restructure for Impact & Sustainability Effort) an ambitious transformation initiative designed to strengthen and modernize Veteran health services across the nation. This comprehensive realignment, guided by Executive Order 14210 and VA leadership’s vision, marks the next step in VHA’s 80-year legacy of world-class care.

A Vision for Consistency, Coordination, and Excellence

RISE is about more than simply changing structure—it’s focused on delivering more consistent, coordinated, and responsive care to every Veteran, regardless of where they live. By streamlining internal processes and aligning with the President’s directives, RISE aims to build a simpler, more effective health care system for Veterans and their families.

“Veterans have always been at the heart of our mission. With RISE, we are reaffirming our commitment to provide the highest standard of care, everywhere and every time,” VA leadership shared in a recent interview.

Watch the full conversation .

Local Voices: VANIHCS Commitment

The transformation is being supported and championed by leaders at every level of the VA, including the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS).

“In Northern Indiana, we see RISE as an essential investment in the future of Veteran care,” said VANIHCS Executive Director Jon Beidelschies. “This effort ensures that our dedicated staff are empowered to provide seamless, high-quality care, and that every Veteran we serve will benefit from the same standards of excellence, no matter their location.”

Sustaining Our Workforce and Service

A common question about the transformation is its impact on staffing. The VA has confirmed that no offices or positions will be eliminated through the RISE effort. Staff will transition into a realigned framework, ensuring optimal placement and ongoing support for Veterans’ needs.

How RISE Works

The new structure creates three distinct but interconnected levels:

VHA Central Office: Setting policy and governance for the entire system

Operations Centers and VISNs: Providing oversight, direction, and support for implementation

139 Health Care Systems: Directly delivering care and services to Veterans across the U.S.

Looking Ahead

As VHA celebrates eight decades of service, RISE represents a major step forward laying the foundation for a stronger, more agile, and modern VA. This effort is designed to ensure that every Veteran, in every community, receives the same high-quality health care that has defined the VA for generations.

For more information, including frequently asked questions and ongoing updates about RISE, visit digital.va.gov/rise.

Watch the interview with VA leadership explaining the RISE transformation here.

https://digital.va.gov/rise/

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the restructuring?

To increase efficiency and improve the quality of care provided to Veterans by aligning with the President’s objectives stated in Executive Order 14210.

How will this restructuring affect current staffing and offices?

No offices or positions will be eliminated through this restructure. Placement within the new framework is ongoing to ensure optimal service to Veterans.

What levels are involved in the new structure?

The structure includes VHA Central Office for policy and governance, Operations Centers and VISNs for oversight and implementation, and 139 Health Care Systems for direct patient care.