Honoring our Northport Employee Veterans

Veterans, Veteran Employees, Northport VA

When:

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET

Where:

Northport VA Medical Center

Building 200 Pavilion

79 Middleville Road, Building 200

Northport, NY

Cost:

Free

Northport VA Medical Center wants to recognize Veteran Employees by creating a display during the month of November. Veterans can submit an email to Employee Engagement VHANOPEMPLOYEEENGAGEMENT@va.gov with a copy of your service photo and a brief paragraph describing:

  • Current role at Northport VA 
  • Your title(s) while you served 
  • Time in service and where you were stationed.  
  • Military occupational specialties (MOS) 
  • Commendation medals received 
  • And any other details you would like us to know.  

 

