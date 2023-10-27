Honoring our Northport Employee Veterans
Veterans, Veteran Employees, Northport VA
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET
Where:
Building 200 Pavilion
79 Middleville Road, Building 200
Northport, NY
Cost:
Free
Northport VA Medical Center wants to recognize Veteran Employees by creating a display during the month of November. Veterans can submit an email to Employee Engagement VHANOPEMPLOYEEENGAGEMENT@va.gov with a copy of your service photo and a brief paragraph describing:
- Current role at Northport VA
- Your title(s) while you served
- Time in service and where you were stationed.
- Military occupational specialties (MOS)
- Commendation medals received
- And any other details you would like us to know.
