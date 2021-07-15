Northport VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From the west

From the Long Island Expressway eastbound (Interstate 495), take Exit 53N – Sunken Meadow/Sagtikos Parkway north to the last exit before the park, Exit SM5 west (25A). Proceed west on 25A about 3.5 miles to a traffic light at the corner of Rinaldo Road. Turn left onto Rinaldo Road and proceed to Middleville Road. The medical center main gate is across the street slightly to your left.

From the east

From the Long Island Expressway westbound (I-495), take Exit 53N toward Sagtikos Parkway/Bay Shore/Sunken Meadow Park north to the last exit before the park, Exit SM5 west (25A). Proceed west on 25A about 3.5 miles to a traffic light at the corner of Rinaldo Road. Turn left onto Rinaldo Road and proceed to Middleville Road. The medical center main gate is across the street slightly to your left.

From the north

Take the Throgs Neck Bridge/Interstate 295 south to Cross Island Parkway exit toward eastern Long Island. Take Exit 30E for Long Island Expressway (I-495) east toward eastern Long Island. Take Exit 42 to merge onto Northern Parkway east toward Hauppauge. Take eExit 42N toward Northport/County Road 66 north. Merge onto Deer Park Road, then make a slight right at East Jericho Turnpike/State Route 25. Turn left at County Road 10/Elwood Road. Turn right at Fort Salonga Roadd/State Route 25A. Turn right at Middleville Road.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Northport VA Medical Center

79 Middleville Road

Building 200

Northport, NY 11768-2200

Coordinates: 40°53'55.87"N 73°18'49.59"W